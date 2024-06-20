WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Section of Trans-Canada Highway closed this week

    A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed as of Monday morning. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed as of Monday morning. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)
    Share

    A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed to traffic as of Monday morning.

    Last week, the Manitoba government announced the highway will be closed in the RM of Headingley from PR 334 to 0.8 kilometres west of PR 334. The closure will be in place from 6:30 a.m. on June 24 to 9 p.m. on June 28.

    According to the province, the closure is due to the reconstruction of the highway, which includes improvements to roads and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway line.

    During the closure, westbound and eastbound lanes will be blocked to traffic.

    Westbound traffic is being detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway onto PTH 100 to PTH 3 and then to PTH 2. Drivers will then travel on PR 248 north back to the Trans-Canada Highway.

    Eastbound traffic is being detoured off the highway onto PTH 13 to PTH 2 and then onto PTH 3 before merging back onto the Trans-Canada Highway.

    Most commercial vehicles will be permitted on the detour; however, long combination vehicles will be limited to travel in the daylight hours.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News