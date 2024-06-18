Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart

Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and the theft of hundreds of dollars in cosmetics.

Police say they were called to the incident Saturday at around 8:30 p.m. at a store in the first block of Osborne Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find three suspects inside and outside the business. They were arrested without incident.

A fourth suspect ran from the scene before police arrived.

Two male security guards at the business, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, were physically assaulted during the incident and had minor injuries that did not require medical assistance.

Police say the four suspects went to the business and confronted the security guards outside, verbally assaulting them.

They then started physically assaulting them, following them into the business where the assaults continued.

Police say the suspects stole cosmetics valued at around $800, and demanded money from the register.

When they didn't get any, they broke merchandise, causing about $5,000 in damage.

An 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old female face robbery and mischief related charges.

They were released by way of undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Anyone with information or video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.