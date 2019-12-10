WINNIPEG -- With Christmas right around the corner, Canada Post is encouraging Canadians to get their letters in to Santa before it’s too late.

With sacks of letters “arriving at the North Pole,” Canada Post said it’s helping Santa out with his mail.

Canada Post said it’s free to write a letter to Santa – no stamps are required. But the deadline to get a reply from the Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick is coming up fast. Canada Post said to have all letters, complete with a return address, mailed by Thursday, Dec. 12, to guarantee a reply from Santa.

To get a letter to Santa, send your mail to this address:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada

Canada Post said Santa answers the letters in more than 30 different languages including braille. All countries are welcome to participate.

For more tips on sending a letter to Santa, you can visit the Canada Post website.