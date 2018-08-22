A serious two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road.

A van and a truck at the scene of the collision had extensive damage.

Both the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP were on site.

The RCMP advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

There was no information immediately available on injuries.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision. STARS said it did not transport anyone to hospital from the scene.

The City of Winnipeg said access to the Brady Road landfill is limited due to the crash and that residents may want to consider postponing trips until the scene has been cleared.

The city said commercial users can still access the landfill but should be prepared to face traffic delays.