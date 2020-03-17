Services to be suspended at Manitoba's licensed childcare centres, casinos to shut down due to COVID-19
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 7:50AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:32AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister has announced that starting at the end of the day on March 20, all licensed childcare centres in Manitoba will be suspended.
Home-based providers will be allowed to continue operating.
The province said it is working on creating dedicated childcare options for frontline and essential services workers.
The premier also announced all casinos will be shut down after midnight on Tuesday.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
