WINNIPEG -- As of Monday, there are a total of eight cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba -- seven of which have been lab-confirmed – which has prompted a slew of closures, cancellations and postponements across the province.

The following is the latest list of events, businesses and attractions making changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak:

The Manitoba Opera has cancelled performances of ‘Carmen’ set to take place March 28, March 31 and April 3;

The Keg is closing all of its restaurants, effective March 17;

Cineplex Inc. said it’s closing all of its theatres in Canada until at least April 2;

Landmark Cinemas closed all of its theatres as of March 16.

The Manitoba Centennial Centre, which includes the Centennial Concert Hall, Planetarium, Science Gallery and the Manitoba Museum, will be restricting public access for 30 days. Employees will still have access to the building, but the centre is working on alternative arrangements, including employees working from home. All performances at the concert hall have been suspended, along with attendance at the museum, until at least April 15.

The Costume Museum of Canada, located on Arthur Street, is suspending all of its public events.

Cre8ery Art Gallery, located at 125 Adelaide St.,is closing to the public on Wednesday, March 18. It is unknown when it will reopen;

Dwarf no Cachette Café, located at 157 Provencher Blvd., is closed for dine-in business. The café will remain open for takeout orders that are phoned in or delivery through Skip The Dishes or Door Dash;

Health officials are asking people to practice social distancing. This includes cancelling events with more than 250 people, avoiding large crowds and minimizing any contact while in public.