Several highways closed due to weather

Several Manitoba highways were closed Wednesday as a low pressure system blankets southern portions of the province in heavy snow.

According to the province, the following routes have closed due to poor winter driving conditions.

Highway 1, from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 34;

Highway 2, from Holland to the west junction of Highway 21;

Highway 5, from Highway 2 to Highway 1;

Highway 10, from Highway 25 to Highway 23; and

Highway 250, from Souris to Highway 1.

The province said blowing snow and poor visibility are behind the closures.

It added closure gates and variable message signs may not be present at current closed locations.

The closures come amid snowfall warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada for several communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

The agency warns the system will bring a wide swath of accumulating snow, about 10 to 15 centimetres worth, which could cause visibility to drop to near zero.

Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday.

- With files from Kayla Rosen