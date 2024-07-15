Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, heavy winds to Winnipeg

A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several communities, including Winnipeg.

According to the weather agency, the thunderstorm was detected near Headingley just before 6 a.m. It is moving southeast at 60 km/h.

ECCC notes that the storm is capable of bringing quarter-sized hail and winds as strong as 90 km/h.

Manitobans are being reminded that hail can damage property and cause injury, while heavy winds can toss loose objects, damage building, break tree branches and overturn vehicles.

ECCC warns that lightning kills and injures people every year, so Manitobans should stay inside during the storm.