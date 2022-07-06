Severe thunderstorm warnings end for southern Manitoba
Severe thunderstorm warnings end for southern Manitoba
Severe thunderstorm warnings have come to an end for southern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Warnings had be issued throughout the day for most of southern Manitoba.
Despite the warnings ending, there are still some spots in the province that have severe thunderstorm watches in affect.
ECCC said a watch is put in place when conditions are favourable to create dangerous thunderstorms.
However, ECCC did note it's expected the watches will come to an end late in the evening.
