Sharks stun Jets with late comeback, 3-2 win in OT

WINNIPEG - Logan Couture scored 1:21 into overtime to snap the San Jose Sharks' five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Couture went in alone on Jets netminder David Rittich and sent a backhand underneath him.

Steven Lorentz and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, Erik Karlsson contributed a pair of assists and Couture also had one helper.

James Reimer stopped 36 shots for San Jose (19-33-12), which finishes a back-to-back set Tuesday in Colorado against the Avalanche and are 1-4-1 in their past six games.

Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt had made it 2-1 with 5:07 remaining in the third period, but Hertl tied it up with 11 seconds left when the puck went off Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler right to Hertl for his 17th goal of the season.

Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Jets (36-25-3) and Rittich made 21 saves for Winnipeg, which is 1-0-1 in a three-game homestand at Canada Life Centre.

(The Canadian Press)