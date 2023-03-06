Sharks stun Jets with late comeback, 3-2 win in OT

Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) and Neal Poink (4) grab San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Monday March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) and Neal Poink (4) grab San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Monday March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island