Shelly Glover challenging results of Manitoba PC leadership election

Winnipeg -

Shelly Glover is challenging the results of the PC leadership vote.

Glover tells CTV News Winnipeg her lawyer Dave Hill has written the Lieutenant Governor asking for a delay in swearing in Heather Stefanson.

Glover said her team is filing an application to the Court of Queen’s Bench for a declaration that the results are invalid, and that a new vote be held.

Stefanson defeated Glover by less than 400 votes and Glover’s campaign raised concerns about members not receiving ballots in the mail.