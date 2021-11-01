Shelly Glover challenging results of Manitoba PC leadership election
Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative Leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, right, greets opponent Shelly Glover at a victory party after defeating her in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg -
Shelly Glover is challenging the results of the PC leadership vote.
Glover tells CTV News Winnipeg her lawyer Dave Hill has written the Lieutenant Governor asking for a delay in swearing in Heather Stefanson.
Glover said her team is filing an application to the Court of Queen’s Bench for a declaration that the results are invalid, and that a new vote be held.
Stefanson defeated Glover by less than 400 votes and Glover’s campaign raised concerns about members not receiving ballots in the mail.
