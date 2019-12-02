WINNIPEG -- With the holiday’s right around the corner, Agape Table is preparing for a feast and needs 150 turkeys to feed its guests.

The non-profits’s annual Community Christmas dinner is on Dec. 20. It’s expecting up to 600 people at the dinner.

“What we're asking for is for the community to donate turkeys to us so that we may be able to provide a nice turkey celebrations dinner for the holiday season,” said Tyler Engel, the volunteer coordinator at Agape Table. “We're looking for somewhere in the range of 100 and 150 turkeys to be able to feed our community, and we're hoping for a good response from everyone out there.”

Engel said they are hoping to have all the turkeys by Dec. 11.

The shelter has been hosting the community dinner for the past few years.

Engel said if people are not able to donate a full turkey they are also looking for some holiday dinner side dishes, including vegetables, peas, carrots and stuffing.

Agape Table said it will be accepting donation drop-offs at 364 Furby St. on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.