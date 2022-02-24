'Shocked and horrified': Manitoban reacts to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

With Russia launching a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, one Ukrainian-Manitoban man is describing the situation as painful and horrifying,

“I was shocked yesterday when Putin declared war on Ukraine. I think everyone in Ukraine and all the Ukrainian-Canadians here in Canada, we’re just shocked and horrified,” said Dmytro Malyk, vice president of the Manitoba chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, in an interview on Thursday.

Malyk’s words come after Ukrainian cities and bases were hit with airstrikes and shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars in an attempt to flee.

Malyk said his hometown was hit with ballistic missiles.

“That was horrifying. That was painful,” he said.

Malyk still has close relatives in Ukraine, and his family in the eastern part of the country are having difficulty with internet and cellphone service,

“They were planning to drive to the western part, but all the roads are blocked. The advisory is to stay home, not to travel,” he said.

Malyk said he doesn’t think the U.S.-led alliance mobilizing more troops to eastern Europe is going to stop Putin, describing the West’s response to the crisis so far as a “failure.”

“All those sanctions, they were not able to stop Russia from attacking Ukraine, and everyone was ensuring that those sanctions will be enough,” he said. “They are not, apparently.”

Malyk said he doesn’t know what needs to happen, but that something needs to be done right now.

“The humanitarian crisis will be huge. Because millions of Ukrainians will flee Ukraine and they will be seeking asylum in the European Union,” he said.

MANITOBA SENDS SUPPORT TO UKRAINE

Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson is sending her support to Ukraine after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on the country.

The premier said in a Thursday news release that Russia sending troops to eastern Ukraine is a violation of Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty.

"Manitoba is home to thousands of citizens of Ukrainian descent who have watched Russia's buildup of military forces in the region and repeated threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine," she said.

"It is unacceptable behaviour and I thoroughly condemn those actions."

Stefanson added that Ukrainian Manitobans must be constantly worried by Russia’s actions.

"It is hard to imagine how difficult watching the news must be for so many Manitobans who have loved ones in Ukraine," said Stefanson.

"I share your concerns and Manitoba will support the federal government in everything it can to pressure Russia to end its aggression and restore peace in the region."

- With files from CTV's Nicole Dube.