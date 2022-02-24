'Shocked and horrified': Manitoban reacts to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
With Russia launching a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, one Ukrainian-Manitoban man is describing the situation as painful and horrifying,
“I was shocked yesterday when Putin declared war on Ukraine. I think everyone in Ukraine and all the Ukrainian-Canadians here in Canada, we’re just shocked and horrified,” said Dmytro Malyk, vice president of the Manitoba chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, in an interview on Thursday.
Malyk’s words come after Ukrainian cities and bases were hit with airstrikes and shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars in an attempt to flee.
Malyk said his hometown was hit with ballistic missiles.
“That was horrifying. That was painful,” he said.
Malyk still has close relatives in Ukraine, and his family in the eastern part of the country are having difficulty with internet and cellphone service,
“They were planning to drive to the western part, but all the roads are blocked. The advisory is to stay home, not to travel,” he said.
Malyk said he doesn’t think the U.S.-led alliance mobilizing more troops to eastern Europe is going to stop Putin, describing the West’s response to the crisis so far as a “failure.”
“All those sanctions, they were not able to stop Russia from attacking Ukraine, and everyone was ensuring that those sanctions will be enough,” he said. “They are not, apparently.”
Malyk said he doesn’t know what needs to happen, but that something needs to be done right now.
“The humanitarian crisis will be huge. Because millions of Ukrainians will flee Ukraine and they will be seeking asylum in the European Union,” he said.
MANITOBA SENDS SUPPORT TO UKRAINE
Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson is sending her support to Ukraine after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on the country.
The premier said in a Thursday news release that Russia sending troops to eastern Ukraine is a violation of Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty.
"Manitoba is home to thousands of citizens of Ukrainian descent who have watched Russia's buildup of military forces in the region and repeated threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine," she said.
"It is unacceptable behaviour and I thoroughly condemn those actions."
Stefanson added that Ukrainian Manitobans must be constantly worried by Russia’s actions.
"It is hard to imagine how difficult watching the news must be for so many Manitobans who have loved ones in Ukraine," said Stefanson.
"I share your concerns and Manitoba will support the federal government in everything it can to pressure Russia to end its aggression and restore peace in the region."
- With files from CTV's Nicole Dube.
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape.
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
UPDATED | Canada to sanction 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid Ukraine attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Live updates: Biden says sanctions won't disrupt oil markets
U.S. President Joe Biden says the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will not disrupt the global oil and natural gas markets.
In pictures: What it looked like in Ukraine after Russia attacked
People hunkered down in train stations, lines of cars waited at fuel stations and in traffic jams trying to flee the violence and workers and other residents surveyed the damage after Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine.
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
Parties clashing over makeup of Emergencies Act review committee
The federal Conservatives are pushing back on the government's proposal for how membership and chair positions on the coming Parliamentary Review Committee are being allotted, saying the Liberals are trying to 'weaken' the study into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act by not giving their party more of a leading role.
'Do something': Ukrainian border resident pleads for Western help amid airstrikes
With Russian soldiers mounting on their doorstep, residents in Ukraine's border cities are starting to flee after shelling and airstrikes began before dawn Thursday.
