Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly
After a relatively dry winter, Manitoba is expected to finally see more flakes fly this week.
And with the onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
“Depending on how much snow we might get, that could mean moving hundreds of pounds of snow in a pretty short amount of time, so that has the potential to place a dangerous strain on your heart,” said Kaitlyn Archibald, a specialist with Heart and Stroke Foundation.
According to data from the foundation, mortality rates for heart attacks average ten per cent higher in winter compared to warmer months.
Archibald adds even the cold weather can be associated with an increase in blood pressure, which ups your heart rate and causes your heart to work harder to keep your body warm.
Given the added strain, Archibald said it’s important to know the signs of a heart attack which include chest discomfort, sweating, upper body discomfort, back or jaw pain, nausea, shortness of breath and light-headedness.
Additionally, heart attacks can sometimes present differently for women.
“It could more be that pressure in your lower chest or your upper abdomen. It might be feeling dizzy or lightheaded, or the upper-back pressure, as well. Women might also experience some extreme fatigue,” she said.
TIPS TO PRACTICING ‘MINDFUL SHOVELLING’
With the health risks in mind, Archibald recommends practicing mindful shovelling which means preparing yourself mentally and physically for the strenuous activity.
For example, Archibald recommends looking at shovelling like any other exercise where you would take time to warm up and stretch.
Dressing appropriately for the weather can also help relieve some stress on your body.
Other ways to make the experience less taxing – shovel when the snow is fresh, and enjoy the fresh air.
It’s also important to take breaks when needed.
“Maybe we don’t have to do it all at once. We want to be able to know our limits and break it up should we need to.”
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog issues final report on arrest that saw man stab himself in the chest
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has issued no charges against officers – stemming from an incident in Regina that saw a suspect repeatedly stab himself during an arrest.
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
-
Server issues cause large Regina Youth Flag Football League registration backlog
Reminiscent of trying to get tickets to see Taylor Swift, many Regina families experienced frustrating delays on Monday while attempting to register for the city’s flag football league.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow
Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Oilers can earn another 8-game win streak vs. Blackhawks
Streakiness continues to define the Edmonton Oilers this season, only lately, it's for the good.
Toronto
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Messy winter storm begins in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
Six Nations, Ont. man murdered in Miami
The family of Dylan Isaacs, 30, tells CTV News he was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and was shot not far from the stadium following the football game.
Calgary
-
Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
2023 was a record-breaking year at the Calgary Zoo
The Calgary Zoo hit record-breaking attendance numbers last year.
Montreal
-
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Armed assault at Longueuil courthouse
Police are on the scene at the Longueuil Courthouse to investigate an armed assault.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here is where you can park during a daytime parking ban in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm brings risk of power outages, travel disruptions in the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Kitchener
-
Six Nations, Ont. man murdered in Miami
The family of Dylan Isaacs, 30, tells CTV News he was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and was shot not far from the stadium following the football game.
-
LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
-
One dead after Norfolk County crash
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed and another taken to hospital after a crash in Townsend, south of Brantford.
Vancouver
-
Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Vancouver Island
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.