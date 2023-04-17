'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada

Though we are well into spring, the winter weather is here for a little bit longer in Manitoba.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for parts of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin, and Portage la Prairie.

According to the weather agency, a “significant” spring storm is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of southwestern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday night through Thursday.

ECCC predicts the storm will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow; however, it’s having difficulty forecasting the weather system.

“There remains to be uncertainties with the evolution of this system, ranging from timing the onset of rain turning to snow, snowfall totals, and the corridor of heaviest snowfall,” the special weather statement said.

“In general, various model guidance remains muddled, with little in the way of a consensus of areas affected and total precipitation amounts.”

Despite these uncertainties, ECCC said the rain mixed with snow will move into Manitoba on Tuesday afternoon, but overnight it will transition to just being snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin early on Wednesday morning.

The weather agency notes that precipitation totals could impact the flood situation in some Manitoba regions, adding that it expects the highest precipitation amounts to fall from Regina to the Manitoba Parklands. ECCC said there’s still uncertainty about precipitation totals west of Regina and in the eastern Red River Valley.

The combination of snow and gusty winds may lead to poor travel conditions, particularly on Wednesday.