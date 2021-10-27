LIVE AT 12 PM CT
Silver alert ends; Winnipeg senior found safe
Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they say lives with a cognitive impairment. (Photo supplied by Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -
A search for a Winnipeg man with dementia has ended with the man being found safe.
Winnipeg Police announced on Thursday that Reginald Copenace, 65 was safely located.
He had been missing since Wednesday morning.
Police thanked the public for their help.
