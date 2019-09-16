

CTV News Winnipeg





The Bell MTS place skywalk reopens Monday following a summer of renovation work.

A news release from True North Sports and Entertainment says the open skywalk fully reconnects Portage Place with Cityplace as part of the downtown skywalk system.

The new space, which runs along the west side of Bell MTS place, features new flooring and LED lighting.

While the skywalk will now be fully accessible, work will continue over the next few weeks to complete finishing touches.

As part of the renovation, a new Premium Services Desk located at the southwest entrance of the Scotiabank Premium Suite Concourse will provide customer service during event entry, primarily supporting patrons requiring assistance with mobile ticketing.