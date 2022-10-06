Slight increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Manitoba; 17 new deaths added to provincial total

The Manitoba government is reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as the death toll increased by 17 from last week’s report.

According to the COVID-19 surveillance report released Thursday, which shows data from Sept. 25 – Oct. 1, there were 305 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 283 the week before. The test positivity rate of laboratory tests also went up slightly, from 22.2 per cent to 23.4 per cent.

The province reported three deaths this week from COVID-19. Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,177 deaths, up from last week’s total of 2,160.

A spokesperson for the province said deaths are counted as they come in, and there are deaths attributed to COVID-19 that are confirmed, but occurred earlier in the year.

There were 77 hospitalizations reported during the week associated with COVID-19, including 13 people in ICU. This is up from 73 hospitalizations and 11 people in ICU reported during the previous week.

The province says as of Oct. 1, 78 per cent of all Manitoba residents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.