A snowmobile driver who broke through ice on the La Salle River in St. Norbert Saturday afternoon was taken to hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia.

The incident has officials warning that all waterways can be unsafe, even in the kind of extreme cold conditions Winnipeg has been experiencing.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at around 12 p.m., said an update from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. The driver was unable to escape from the partially submerged snowmobile, but was able to reach a cell phone and call 911.

The fire service’s water rescue team used specialized equipment to bring the driver back to shore, and he was assessed at the scene before being taken to hospital. Other than the hypothermia, the driver wasn’t hurt.

The city said only waterways that are monitored for ice safety should be used recreationally, urging parents and teachers to speak with youngsters about ice safety.

“The ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly,” read the update.

The city posts ice conditions for its facilities online.