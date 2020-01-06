WINNIPEG -- First responders are warning about the dangers of thin ice after two men fell through the ice on Lake Winnipeg Friday night.

RCMP said the men were driving side by side when they went through the ice, near Pelican Point Road, in Victoria Beach.

Victoria Beach Fire Chief, Brad Patzer, and one of the first responders on scene when the men fell through ice said, “One of them walked to shore, the other had to be helped to shore (because he) was too cold to walk.”

Patzer warned the ice this year is not normal and people should be aware of the dangers.

This isn’t the first incident of vehicles falling through the ice on Lake Winnipeg this season. Earlier this winter a trailer and multiple trucks fell through.

Dr. Christopher Love, coordinator at Lifesaving Society Manitoba Water Smart Coordinator, said unique weather conditions have made the ice unpredictable.

“Due to these conditions Lifesaving Society Manitoba advises everyone that if you are planning to go out onto the ice, you need to be prepared to go through, and into cold water. Wearing a Floatation Snowmobile Suit (Floater Coat) or a Lifejacket when you go out on to the ice should be the minimum safety equipment everyone has with them,” said Love.

Other safety equipment and tips for being on the ice may be found on the lifesaving society website.