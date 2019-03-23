Luke Chaput is a busy soccer dad. His two sons played in clubs in the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association (WYSA), and also attend 1v1 Futbol Dreams, a soccer academy for extra coaching.

Now, their soccer seasons are left hanging in the balance.

"Right now I don't know what they're going to do,” said Chaput. “We're going have a summer without a lot of soccer, I suppose."

Chaput said he learned through their academy they could transfer to the Hanover Soccer Club, where they are in need of players, and where his boys would have the opportunity to play with fellow academy members.

Chaput said they followed the proper channels, and the moves were approved by the Manitoba Soccer Association (MSA). His sons, along with 28 others, thought they were on their way to the Hanover.

"Why were we given transfers if it was going to be known that we weren't going to be allowed to play? We kind of feel like our kids have been islanded, and we're now stranded with nowhere to go,” said Chaput.

WYSA Board President Daryl Lindsay tells CTV News the league decided to limit the number of teams Hanover could enter.

"It appears this academy has actively recruited players without regard to any boundaries and this is a very serious issue,” said Lindsay. “As such, the Board of Directors has charged the coaches of the academy and Hanover Soccer Club with tampering."

1v1 Futbol Dreams Technical Director Nano Romero denied allegations of tampering and team-stacking, as has Hanover Soccer Club Technical Director Norman Anderson.

“We are extremely disappointed for all these young soccer players who through no fault of theirs, but more for political and financial reasons may not get to play the beautiful game this summer,” said Anderson in a statement to CTV News.

He said he’s disappointed WYSA denied their application to join the league.

Anderson said the players followed due process as outlined by MSA.

“Therefore, we don’t feel there was any ‘disregard’ to the boundaries,” Anderson said.

Lindsay points to the MSA rules and regulations, which state, “In the Winnipeg region, the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association may determine the boundaries of each of its District Clubs."

Chaput said his boys’ seasons were set to get underway in about a month’s time, and he’s hoping there will be a resolution before then. He said it’s too late now to register them anywhere else.

"We're not part of a team. We're not part of a league. I guess our kids will train and hope that somebody with some authority steps in and makes proper decisions to let them play," Chaput said.

Hanover Soccer Club is also hoping for a speedy resolution.

The Manitoba Soccer Association told CTV News it had no comment on the matter as it is in the middle of a discipline process.