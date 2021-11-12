Some Manitoba highways closed due to weather have reopened

WINNIPEG -

Several highways across Manitoba are closed on Friday due to poor winter driving conditions caused by the November snowstorm.

The following highways are closed as of Friday morning:

Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border;

Highway 1 from Brandon to Sidney; and

Highway 2 from Starbuck to Highway 240.

These highways were previously closed, but have since reopened.

Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 34;

Highway 5, from Highway 353 to Highway 68;

Highway 13, from Highway 1 to Carman;

Highway 14, from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld;

Highway 16, from Highway 50 to Highway 10;

Highway 23, from Highway 5 to Highway 336;

Highway 30, from U.S. Border to Rosenfeld;

Highway 32, from U.S. Border to Winkler;

Highway 34, from Highway 23 to Highway 3;

Highway 201, from Altona to Highway 242;

Highway 244, from Highway 245 to Manitou;

Highway 428, from Winkler to Roland;

Highway 432, from Highway 23 to Morden;

Highway 10, through Riding Mountain National Park;

CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.