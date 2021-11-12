LIVE AT 11:30 AM CT
Some Manitoba highways closed due to weather have reopened
WINNIPEG -
Several highways across Manitoba are closed on Friday due to poor winter driving conditions caused by the November snowstorm.
The following highways are closed as of Friday morning:
- Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border;
- Highway 1 from Brandon to Sidney; and
- Highway 2 from Starbuck to Highway 240.
These highways were previously closed, but have since reopened.
- Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 34;
- Highway 5, from Highway 353 to Highway 68;
- Highway 13, from Highway 1 to Carman;
- Highway 14, from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld;
- Highway 16, from Highway 50 to Highway 10;
- Highway 23, from Highway 5 to Highway 336;
- Highway 30, from U.S. Border to Rosenfeld;
- Highway 32, from U.S. Border to Winkler;
- Highway 34, from Highway 23 to Highway 3;
- Highway 201, from Altona to Highway 242;
- Highway 244, from Highway 245 to Manitou;
- Highway 428, from Winkler to Roland;
- Highway 432, from Highway 23 to Morden;
- Highway 10, through Riding Mountain National Park;
CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE AT NOON
LIVE AT NOON | Winnipeg police to update investigations into abduction, aggravated assaults
-
-
-
-