

CTV Winnipeg





Classes in several buildings on the Fort Garry Campus at the University of Manitoba have been cancelled due to a power outage on Monday.

According to U of M’s website, classes that take place in the following building are cancelled: Helen Glass Building, Biological Sciences Building, Fitzgerald Building, Wallace Building, Education Building, St. John’s College and Residence and St. Paul’s College.

Students in residence have been relocated to other buildings.

Power is expected to be restored at some point Monday and classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

Students and staff are asked to keep checking the university’s website for updates.