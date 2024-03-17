'Something fantastic': Manitoba Music Show sees hundreds of vinyl collectors, buyers

Manitoba’s largest music and record sale returned to Winnipeg’s Caboto Centre Sunday.

The Manitoba Music Show was packed with people of all ages who said vendors offered something for every style.

“You're going to find every type of genre music here,” said Mike Huen, one of the people behind the event. “You're going to find every format of music here, you're going to find CDs, vinyl, you're gonna find any kind of…music memorabilia.”

Huen said collecting vinyl records has recently become more popular, especially among people 40 years old and younger.

“The younger people – they missed an important era of music, which was the 50s, the 60s and part of the 70s,” said John Belasco, who was visiting the market. “So for them to discover that is something fantastic.”

The one-day event takes place every year and can see around 700 visitors, with some even travelling from Saskatchewan and Alberta to get in on the deals.

“Most people will stay anywhere from an hour to two hours,” Huen said. “The real serious guys will look at every single record. They know the vendors on a first name basis, share stories, and I'll see them showing up here at eight o'clock in the morning for an early bird and I see them here at three o'clock, still here.”

Huen said records range in price from around $5 to $1,000 each, depending on how rare they are.

“The really rare records are rare for a reason because they're really hard to find,” he said.

The Manitoba Music Show has been around for more than 15 years and Huen said he’s already looking forward to the next event.