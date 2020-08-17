WINNIPEG -- WARNING: This story contains material that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Two sons of Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard are suing their father, alleging he hired a sex worker to rape them when they were teenagers.

According to court documents filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, Nygard’s sons, identified only as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2, allege they were sexually assaulted when they were 14 and 15 years old.

The brothers are requesting a jury trial.

In a statement to CTV News, Ken Frydman a spokesperson for Nygard, “vehemently” denied the allegations.

"The complaint filed on Sunday by two John Does is completely without merit and repeats previous inaccurate accounts purely to raise salacious material,” said Frydman. “The complaint is yet another effort filled with falsehoods in a manufactured campaign and calculated conspiracy designed to destroy Peter Nygard."

The civil lawsuit alleges that in the summer of 2018, Nygard flew his then 14-year-old son, known as John Doe. No. 1, from California to Winnipeg for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Nygard “had pre-planned and instructed that his long-time ‘girlfriend,’ a known sex worker” would rape the teen to “make a man” out of him, the complaint reads.

Fourteen years earlier, Nygard allegedly “choreographed a similar scenario” paying the same woman to sexually assault his other son, who was 15 at the time, according to the documents.

“Nygard used the Nygard Companies’ money and resources to transport John Doe No. 2 from California to Nygard’s residence in the Bahamas with the pre-planned intention of [the woman] raping John Doe No. 2,” the document reads.

The brothers’ lawyers say the Nygard Companies used money to traffic Nygard’s underage sons and cover up the alleged assaults.

According to the court documents, the sex worker “would have been punished, including loss of pay and benefits, had she not followed Nygard’s instructions to rape his sons.”

In a separate lawsuit, Nygard, 79, is facing dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct from women across Canada, the U.S. the U.K., and the Bahamas. He has stepped down as chairman of his company.

Nygard's lawyer maintains the accusations are completely false.

The allegations in both lawsuits have not been tested in court, and no criminal charges have been filed against Nygard.