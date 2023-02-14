Southern Manitoba highways reopened; some schools closed

All southern Manitoba highways that were closed due to weather conditions have now reopened; however, a few schools are now closed.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that several highways were closed due to poor driving conditions and poor visibility. These roads were reopened as of Wednesday morning.

Drivers are still advised to use caution.

Although these highways opened up, one school division is reporting the closure of two schools due to icy roads and poor visibility.

Division scolaire franco manitobaine’s École Gilbert-Rosset and École Régionale Notre-Dame are closed for Feb. 15, 2023.