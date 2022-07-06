Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings

There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across southern Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the southern part of the province either has a severe thunderstorm watch or warning in place.

The warnings are currently in place for:

· Arborg – Hecla - Fisher River – Gypsumville - Ashern;

· Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry - Treherne;

· Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis;

· Grand Rapids – Waterhen; and

· Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone.

ECCC said a dangerous thunderstorm is being tracked through these areas and it could potentially produce strong winds, heavy rain, and hail up to the size of a golf ball.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury," ECCC said online.

Warnings are issued when a storm can produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

All other areas, including Winnipeg, are under severe thunderstorm watches.

ECCC said conditions are favourable to create dangerous thunderstorms.

"Thunderstorms are expected today in advance of a weak low-pressure system. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe."