Stabbing victim clung onto the hood of car driven by suspect: Manitoba RCMP

A Manitoba man was taken to the hospital after a violent incident where he was stabbed and then clung onto the hood of the car being driven by his alleged attacker.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the RCMP learned of a stabbing at a home on McLean Avenue in Selkirk, Man. Police note the suspect and victim know each other.

Mounties were told the victim, who had been stabbed, was now clinging onto the hood of the car the suspect tried to get away in.

Officers responded and found the car being driven erratically with the victim still on the hood.

Police said the suspect then drove towards the police car, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The suspect then stopped the car and got out of the vehicle. RCMP alleges the suspect became combative and threatened an officer.

Police said the man struck the officer, with the officer then creating distance and using a conducted energy weapon on the suspect.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Selkirk, was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, and impaired driving.

The victim, a 28-year-old Selkirk man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who was struck sustained minor injuries.