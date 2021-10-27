Staff member victim of serious assault at Winnipeg hospital

WINNIPEG -

Visitation at Seven Oaks Hospital has been suspended, following what the Winnipeg Police Service says was a serious assault that has left one person in unstable condition.

According to police, the assault occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One person was transported for treatment in unstable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they have no further details to provide, adding further updates on the incident could be available Thursday.

Officers remain at the hospital, with police tape at the main entrance.

In a statement to CTV News, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said a staff member at the hospital was assaulted inside the Leila Avenue atrium.

"Our staff and leadership are devastated by this incident and our hearts and healing thoughts are with the victim and their family, as well as with all employees and patients at Seven Oaks," the statement said.

The WRHA said the safety of staff and patients is the most important and additional security has been called in. Visitation has also been suspended at Seven Oaks for the next 24 hours.

"Our leadership is humbled by the extraordinary courage, compassion, and selflessness of so many staff members that was on display at Seven Oaks today as this event unfolded."

The WRHA said the urgent care centre entrance is still open at the hospital, while the Leila Avenue entrance remains closed.