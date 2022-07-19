Staff shortages leading to Winnipeg wading pool closures

Despite hot and humid weather, some wading pools in Winnipeg have no water in them.

Mike White can’t get into the wading pool area in the Margaret Park neighbourhood because the gate is locked, and the pool itself is bone dry.

“It’s closed every time we’ve come down here, I’ve never seen it open, I’ve never seen water in there,” said White.

He said his 12-year-old has outgrown it, and was never able to take advantage of it over the years. White wonders why it’s not open.

“We pay taxes in an area that are supposed to go to this for our kids to use.”

According to the city’s website, a half dozen wading pools are temporarily closed.

The city is experiencing a lifeguard shortage for swimming pools because of the pandemic. In a statement, it said there are similar staff shortages impacting wading pools.

“We are also experiencing challenges in the recruitment and onboarding of wading pool attendants,” the city said.

The councillor who oversees the community services committee said the shortages could have a more widespread impact than just wading pools.

Sherri Rollins said the recreation department experienced 40 resignations alone last week, and that could have repercussions into fall leisure guide season.

“I’m concerned about our basic levels of offering, especially when we’re seeing this level of resignations,” said Rollins.

Rollins said a discussion needs to take place at Winnipeg City Hall, as the $14.50 per hour some of the staff make, isn’t enough to retain them.

“They’re not getting tips at a city wading pool,” said Rollins.

White said the attendants should be paid more, as long as it doesn’t make a splash in his wallet.

“I already pay a lot of taxes for our area, and without these actually being operated, I don’t know where my tax dollars are going at this point,” said White.

The city said hours at the wading pools may also be impacted and the number of open wading pools may continue to be reduced due to the staffing issue.