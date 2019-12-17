WINNIPEG -- Big changes are coming to Sunday shopping in Manitoba and few are bigger than in Steinbach.

Right now most stores in Steinbach are closed on Sundays, but following changes to the provincial legislation, the city has decided it won’t opt out and will instead allow businesses to open.

Shoppers in the city located 58 km south-east of Winnipeg, were split on the decision.

Some people feel like it was long overdue and it will bring more business to Steinbach, while others said Sunday is a day of rest and they won’t be doing any shopping.

In the new year, there will be a big break from the past in Steinbach.

“Steinbach is really open for business every day of the week,” said Gerald Jeske, General Manager of the Clearspring Centre Mall.

“The decision will help keep the local spending in Steinbach and create jobs.”

The province introduced new legislation, lifting restrictions on Sunday shopping. Municipalities were given the option to opt-out, but Steinbach’s city council chose to not stand in the way.

“We decided it would be best to do what we’ve always done and that’s follow the provincial police,” said Mayor Earl Funk.

But in Steinbach, where tradition runs deep, reaction is divided.

“This was definitely a difficult decision for the community, there is a group of people who want to keep the one day a week sacred,” said Jeske.

Mayor Funk said he expects employees will have the right to refuse to work Sundays if it conflicts with religious beliefs.

“We don’t have all the details at the time, but we do understand the legislation will cover and protect workers,” said Funk.

Businesses will have the right to stay closed, but stores will be open on Sunday sometime in the spring when the provincial law takes effect.