The city councillor for St. Norbert is calling the audit into the Sterling Lyon Parkway controversy “a whitewash.”

“I think if the truth were to come out, politically people would probably not be re-elected,” said Janice Lukes, after the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee passed a motion to do an audit that had been brought forward by councillor Marty Marantz.

The audit would focus on how information is shared between city staff, senior brass and councillors.

In the fall, homeowners living south of Wilkes Avenue were blindsided by a plan to build a road extension through their neighbourhood.

“I’ve been on the file very closely since it was started,” said Lukes. “We’ve seen many, many, many things come forward. That you know, they don’t want to answer.”

Documents have surfaced suggesting senior officials, including Morantz and the city’s CAO Doug McNeil, were aware of the road extension project.

Both have said they did not know about the plan.

Morantz said the audit is not a whitewash, but a serious motion, and that no additional funds will be spent on this.

City council will vote on the audit next week.