Stolen front-end loader found: Winnipeg police
Police supplied photo of an '02 Caterpillar front-end loader, similar to the '07 model that was stolen.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 1:31PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 8:45AM CST
UPDATED: The Winnipeg Police Service said the stolen front-end loader has been found.
Thanks for all the tips. The stolen loader has been located! pic.twitter.com/jJdTE5VJXe— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 24, 2018
EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for assistance from the public to help find a last piece of construction equipment stolen sometime between Saturday and Monday.
Police said the front-end loader was taken from the area near McGregor Street and Manitoba Avenue.
The orange ‘07’ Caterpillar 928H front-end loader is marked on both sides with a ‘BayView Construction’ logo. Its serial number is CXK01701.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.