Stolen truck flips over in River Heights area
The crash took place in the city's River Heights area. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed that a truck that flipped on its side in the River Heights area on Monday morning was stolen.
The collision took place around 4:30 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Waverley Street.
Police said there were two people inside the truck, with one being taken to hospital in stable condition.
Images from the scene showed a truck flipped over on its side, a traffic light knocked to the ground, and a hydro pole teetering at an angle.
Police noted they took the driver of the truck into custody.
Following the incident, police blocked off a section of Grant Avenue with police tape.
The crash also caused power outages in the area, but hydro restored all customers as of 9 a.m. on Monday.