Stony Mountain inmate dies in custody, review underway
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 5:38AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A review is underway after a 25-year-old inmate died while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution.
Correctional Service Canada said Patrick Eaglestick died on Tuesday.
Eaglestick was serving a sentence of two years and one day for assault with a weapon, failing to comply with bail conditions and using a fake firearm.
There’s no indication of how he died.
Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death.
