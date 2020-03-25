WINNIPEG -- A review is underway after a 25-year-old inmate died while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution.

Correctional Service Canada said Patrick Eaglestick died on Tuesday.

Eaglestick was serving a sentence of two years and one day for assault with a weapon, failing to comply with bail conditions and using a fake firearm.

There’s no indication of how he died.

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death.