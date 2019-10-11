

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The winter storm which began Thursday across southern Manitoba continues to disrupt traffic on highways and urban streets.

Winnipeg Transit advised riders to expect delays and increased travel times.

Winnipeg Police reported numerous traffic light outages across the city.

They said Cadets are directing traffic at Henderson Hwy. and Hespeler Ave.

Police are also keeping watch over several downed powerlines many of which are sparking as they make contact with wet pavement.

Elsewhere, RCMP have closed Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Brandon due to poor driving conditions.

Manitoba Highways and Infrastructure now reports that the highways listed below are now closed:

Highway 2, from Highway 100 to Elm Creek

Highway 14, from Highway 75 to Highway 3

Highway 23, from Highway 244 to Morris

Highway 30, from Highway 14 to USA border

Highway 31, from Highway 3 to USA border

Highway 32, from Winkler 14 to USA border

This closure is due to poor winter driving conditions.

The following highways remain closed:

Highway 1, from Brandon to Portage la Prairie

Highway 3, from Highway 100 to Morden, is now closed.

Please note: Closure gates and/or variable message signs may not be present at closure locations