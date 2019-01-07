Environment Canada has released preliminary snowfall amounts from an overnight storm that shut down rural school divisions and saw bus service cancelled in others.

It said Monday the low pressure system that tracked its way through southern Alberta and central Saskatchewan before hitting Manitoba left communities with roughly five to 15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada also noted gusty, northerly winds are in the forecast for Monday night that could impact visibility. A blowing snow advisory is in effect for several communities, including Winnipeg, that reads “travel is expected hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.” The advisory says non-essential travel should be postponed and those hitting the road should be prepared to drive to conditions.

People can check highway conditions online on the province of Manitoba’s 511 website.

Environment Canada shared a summary of snowfall amounts it received from a number of Manitoba communities, noting the numbers are preliminary and not the final record:

Neepawa: 16

Winnipeg: 8 to 13

Brandon: 13

Woodlands: 13

Libau: 12

Miami: 10

Argyle: 10

Whiteshell: 10

Pinawa: 10

Zhoda: 8

Steinbach: 7

Residential parking ban to begin Wednesday

The City of Winnipeg said plowing of main routes is underway, to be followed by bus routes and collector streets.

It also said sidewalks and back lanes are being plowed.

A notice on the city’s website indicates a declared snow route parking ban, which extends the hours of the overnight ban in effect annually from December to March, will begin at midnight (12 a.m. Tuesday.)

“We’ll start our residential street snow operation this Wednesday at 7 a.m., which will continue for five 12-hour shifts, until Friday at 7 p.m.,” said Michael Cantor, manager of street maintenance for the City of Winnipeg.

The residential parking ban goes into effect in waves, and people aren’t permitted to park on a residential street in a snow zone during its designated 12-hour shift.

Cantor reminded residents to make sure they know their snow zone by using a lookup tool on the city’s website, or by downloading the Know Your Zone app.

The city said it will provide further details of its snow clearing plans Monday afternoon.