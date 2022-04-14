Storm prompts Canada Post to suspend delivery in southern Manitoba

Canada Post has suspended delivery in southern Manitoba due to the storm.

On Wednesday, the Crown corporation issued a red delivery service alert for southern Manitoba, including in Brandon and Winnipeg. This alert, which remains in effect, means that delivery is suspended until it is safe to resume.

At this time, Canada Post does not expect mail delivery to resume until Tuesday, April 19. The Crown corporation noted that it has contingency plans to ensure deliveries are as quick as possible next week.

Canada Post encourages its customers to clear the snow and ice from their sidewalks, stairs and driveways, in order to provide the courier with safer access to their front door.

Canada Post service alerts can be found online, where active and archived alerts, as well as updates, are posted.