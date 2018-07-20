

CTV Winnipeg





A part of Logan Avenue will be completely closed on Sunday to allow for paving of the roadway from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Logan between King Street and Disraeli Freeway will be blocked to both eastbound and westbound traffic, but pedestrians will still have access.

The City of Winnipeg advises drivers to prepare for extra travel time and to use alternate rotes.

Transit re-routes and schedule information is available at winnipegtransit.com, by calling 311 or emailing 311@winnipeg.ca.