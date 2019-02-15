

CTV Winnipeg





A stretch of the Pembina Highway is set to be closed to traffic this long weekend in order for girders to be installed for the new transitway over the Pembina Bridge.

The road will be closed northbound and southbound between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street beginning on Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Tuesday at 4 am. Winnipeg Transit and emergency vehicles will still have access to the street during the closure, and pedestrians will be able to use the east sidewalk.

According to the City of Winnipeg, construction will take place 24/7 during the closure and drivers should plan for additional travel times or find alternate routes when in the area.

Parking on eastbound Jubilee will be restricted between Nassau Street South and Osborne Street, as well as on northbound Osborne Street adjacent to the Brandon Avenue intersection during the closure.