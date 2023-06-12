Strike deadline postponed for thousands of health-care workers after strides made in bargaining talks

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) announced Monday it has pushed back its strike deadline as it has made "significant monetary advances" in the bargaining process.

MAHCP had set a strike deadline of June 15, but following bargaining talks this past weekend, the bargaining committee said that deadline has been postponed.

"MAHCP began to make more significant monetary advances, including an agreement in principle on major monetary items," the MAHCP said in a news release, adding pushing back the deadline gives both sides more time to reach an agreement.

In a statement, Shared Health said it appreciates the efforts of everyone involved during the bargaining process.

"The parties will continue negotiations on all remaining proposals and issues over the next few weeks, to conclude a new collective agreement as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Shared Health added this builds on a previous agreement at the end of May about the parameters and approach to wage increases.

The MAHCP said no new deadline has been set but note other outstanding issues need to be addressed.

"We must see more progress in order to reach an agreement that serves our members and puts retention, recruitment and work-life balance first," the MAHCP said.

The MAHCP represents 6,500 allied health-care workers. They have been without a collective agreement for more than five years and wages have been frozen since 2017.