Strike on pause: Tentative deal reached between City of Winnipeg and CUPE

A possible strike involving thousands of municipal workers is now on pause after a tentative labour deal was reached between the City of Winnipeg and the local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

According to a release, discussions between CUPE 500 and the City continued through the long weekend, with a tentative agreement reached pending approval by the labour group's Executive Policy Committee of Council.

“Both parties worked hard over the weekend with the help of the conciliator to get this deal done, and put a pause on strike action,” said CUPE 500 President Gord Delbridge in a written statement. “Ultimately, it will be up to the membership to decide if the offer is acceptable.”

CUPE Local 500 - representing 4,300 City workers - expects the approval process by their executive council to occur over the coming days with the looming strike on pause.

More details on the deal itself won't be released until CUPE Local 500 members vote on the agreement, the release said.

---This is a developing story with more details to come