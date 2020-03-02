WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers arrested two people on Saturday who were fleeing the U.S. police in a stolen car.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., law enforcement in North Dakota told the RCMP that a car they were chasing crossed the border at the Dunseith border crossing into Boissevain, Man. Mounties note the Canada Border Services Agency also notified them of the illegal crossing.

The U.S. police told RCMP the car didn’t stop following a traffic violation, noting they attempted to use a spike belt to bring the vehicle to a halt, but it only resulted in damage to the wheels. Police said the Canada Border Services Agency also tried and failed to stop the car.

Mounties began patrolling the area, and early Saturday morning, found the vehicle on Highway 10, about 10 kilometres from the U.S. border.

A 34-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested and are in custody.

Police later determined the car was stolen from Minnesota.

The investigation is ongoing.