WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Transit has shared a video tour of its newest bus rapid transit line, set to open in April.

The tour of the Southwest Transitway, the second stage of bus rapid transit built in Winnipeg, begins at the Pembina Overpass, then veers west to a station in the Beaumont neighbourhood before angling back to a station between McGillivray Boulevard and the Brenda Leipsic Dog Park.

The video shows furthers stops along the route in Maybank and Chevrier neighbourhoods, before it crosses Bishop Grandin Boulevard via an overpass.

Eventually the southbound route makes its way to Pembina Highway and down Markham Road, where another station is located, before turning back north again.