WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg taxi drivers rallied downtown to honour a driver recently killed while on duty.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Duffy’s Taxi said cab drivers would proceed from the Manitoba Legislature to City Hall to honour the life of Balvir Singh Toor, one of their drivers.

Toor, 44, was killed in the early morning hours of March 17 after being seriously assaulted while on the job.

"Balvir Toor was driving almost for 10 years. We know him very well. He was very kind and helpful person," said Tarlochan Gill, a Unicity Taxi Chairperson. "It's a big loss for our industry and for his family too."

Toor was found suffering from injuries on Burrows Avenue, and died in hospital.

Okoth Obeing, 20, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The charge has not been proven in court.