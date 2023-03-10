Teen among two more arrested in The Pas double homicide

RCMP have arrested two more people including a 15-year-old in connection with a double homicide in The Pas, Man. in January.

Police were called to a home in The Pas on Jan. 15, just before 4 a.m.

There they found two men, 37 and 42 , with what Mounties described as 'obvious signs of trauma.' Both men later died from their injuries.

On Jan. 31, police arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake, Man. and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder. At the time, RCMP said more arrests were anticipated.

Police continued to investigate and on March 7, arrested a 15-year-old male. A day later, they arrested a 20-year-old man.

The two are from Moose Lake and have each been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

They remain in custody and police continue to investigate.