Teen girl charged in death of Winnipeg man denied bail

A 15-year-old girl charged in the homicide of a Winnipeg man found dead in Assiniboine Park has been denied bail and will remain in custody.

The decision was delivered in the Manitoba Youth Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was arrested on March 1, 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.

Enns was found dead in a car parked in an Assiniboine Park parking lot in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022.

The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen’s defence lawyer, David Wolfe Walker, told CTV News they would be reapplying for bail with a plan that is suitable for the court.