WINNIPEG -- Bell is waiving any additional usage fees for Bell residential Internet customers starting today to the end of April.

In an effort to help customers during the COVID-19 situation, Bell said in a written statement that it is covering all Bell customers not already on unlimited home Internet plans. This including Bell Aliant, Bell MTS and Virgin Home Internet.

Bell, which is the parent company of CTV News, said any overage fees will be waived automatically, so customers don’t need to make any changes to their accounts.

Rogers is also suspending data overages.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected, and we are temporarily removing data usage caps for our customers on limited home internet plans until May 31, 2020, so they can stream, surf and connect without worrying about home internet overages," the company said on its website.

Telus and Videotron have also pledged to suspend data overages on home internet