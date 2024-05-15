Temporary measures added to ‘maintain regular fuel supply’ after Manitoba pipeline shutdown

Temporary measures are being put in place to keep fuel flowing in the Winnipeg region after an abrupt shutdown of a key pipeline earlier this year.

Imperial Oil Ltd. said in an update on its website it is installing temporary transportation measures to maintain regular fuel supplies to the Winnipeg region.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Imperial for more details, and is awaiting a response.

This comes after the company announced in March it “made the proactive decision to carry out preventative maintenance” on its Winnipeg Products Pipeline following inspections earlier this year.

The pipeline carries gas, diesel and jet fuel from Gretna, near the U.S. border, to Winnipeg and its surrounding area.

According to Imperial, the line wasn’t compromised and no materials were spilled into the environment.

The company is currently working to replace a part of the pipeline that runs under the Red River south of St. Adolphe, Man.

Drilling is underway, and the company is in contact with the provincial government and Indigenous stakeholders, it says.

“Before installation, the replacement pipeline is being rigorously pressure tested to ensure integrity, and the project remains on schedule to return the pipeline to full service in June,” the website reads.

The company also says it is looking for ways to bring portions of the line back online sooner, and continues to rely on alternative supply chains to maintain the fuel supply in the region.

- With files from The Canadian Press