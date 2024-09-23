WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • The big winner at Teulon's Pumpkinfest

    Jason Terwin of Carman won the largest pumpkin at Teulon's Pumpkinfest, bringing a 1,280 lb pumpkin. (Source: Lana Knor) Jason Terwin of Carman won the largest pumpkin at Teulon's Pumpkinfest, bringing a 1,280 lb pumpkin. (Source: Lana Knor)
    Share

    Giant gourds took over a Manitoba community this weekend.

    The Town of Teulon held its annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday, which featured a giant pumpkin growing contest.

    Jason Terwin of Carman won first place, with his pumpkin weighing 1,280 pounds. He said it takes a lot of work and attention to help grow a giant pumpkin.

    "I plant them in the middle of April, in the house, and then I have them in the garden, in a makeshift greenhouse, by the end of April," he said.

    Terwin said typically after the competition, his pumpkins get turned into jack-o'lanterns ahead of Halloween. He said this year's pumpkin will be heading to Winnipeg to be used for the Pumpkin Promise, a cancer fundraiser.

    The annual Teulon Pumpkinfest took place on Sept. 21, 2024, with pumpkins weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds. (Source: Lana Knor)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News